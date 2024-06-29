Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Position Raised by Galibier Capital Management Ltd.

Galibier Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 82.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 640,076 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 288,712 shares during the period. Enbridge accounts for about 5.5% of Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Galibier Capital Management Ltd.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $23,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 836.4% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Enbridge in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Enbridge by 2,294.6% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 886 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFS Partners LLC grew its position in Enbridge by 95.8% during the 1st quarter. PFS Partners LLC now owns 922 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE ENB traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $35.59. 4,374,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,628,726. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $38.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $75.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.63.

Enbridge Increases Dividend

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.09. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9 billion. Research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.677 per share. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.61%. This is a boost from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 136.04%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

