Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Down 46.4% in June

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the May 31st total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.9 days.
Energean Price Performance
EERGF stock remained flat at $13.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. Energean has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $15.35.
Energean Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Energean
- What is the S&P 500 and How It is Distinct from Other Indexes
- What’s Behind Walgreens Stock Plunge: What Investors Can Do Next
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/24 – 6/28
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- General Mills Stock Drops After Revenue Miss in Fiscal Q4 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.