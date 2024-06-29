Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Down 46.4% in June

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 96,100 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the May 31st total of 179,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 73.9 days.

Energean Price Performance

EERGF stock remained flat at $13.40 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.93. Energean has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

Get Energean alerts:

Energean Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

Receive News & Ratings for Energean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energean and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.