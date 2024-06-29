Enjin Coin (ENJ) One Day Volume Hits $10.25 Million

Enjin Coin (ENJ) traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. In the last week, Enjin Coin has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Enjin Coin has a total market capitalization of $275.55 million and approximately $10.25 million worth of Enjin Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Enjin Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000307 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Enjin Coin Profile

Enjin Coin’s genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. Enjin Coin’s total supply is 1,816,589,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,473,600,929 tokens. Enjin Coin’s official message board is enjin.io/blog. The official website for Enjin Coin is enjin.io. Enjin Coin’s official Twitter account is @enjin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Enjin Coin is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Enjin Coin Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Enjin Coin (ENJ), initially an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, has migrated to Substrate to enhance its ecosystem with better scalability, interoperability, and customizability. This move bolsters ENJ’s role in providing real value and ownership of in-game items and assets, supporting the Enjin platform’s aim to revolutionize the gaming industry with blockchain technology.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enjin Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enjin Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Enjin Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

