Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZN) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Jun 29th, 2024

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENZNGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a drop of 28.5% from the May 31st total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Enzon Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ENZN stock remained flat at $0.18 during trading hours on Friday. 26,294 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,015. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.12 and its 200-day moving average is $0.10. Enzon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.24.

About Enzon Pharmaceuticals

Enzon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, does not have significant operations. Previously, the company marketed its patented drug product, PegIntron. It also had a marketing agreement with Micromet AG relating to the Vicineum drug; and a licensing agreement regarding SC Oncaspar and certain other drugs.

