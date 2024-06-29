Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $69.09.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQR. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Raymond James raised shares of Equity Residential from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Equity Residential from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on EQR

Equity Residential Price Performance

EQR opened at $69.36 on Friday. Equity Residential has a one year low of $52.57 and a one year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. Equity Residential had a net margin of 31.70% and a return on equity of 8.18%. The business had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equity Residential’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equity Residential Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be paid a $0.675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. Equity Residential’s payout ratio is currently 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other Equity Residential news, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total value of $261,795.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 3,241 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.48, for a total value of $212,220.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $636,465.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander Brackenridge sold 4,027 shares of Equity Residential stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $261,795.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,544,264.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,625 shares of company stock worth $913,158. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Equity Residential by 593.9% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 120.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.