Essentra (OTCMKTS:FLRAF) Trading Down 19%

Essentra plc (OTCMKTS:FLRAF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 19% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $1.96. Approximately 20,250 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $2.42.

Essentra Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.42 and its 200 day moving average is $2.20.

About Essentra

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; fleet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

