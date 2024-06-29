Ethereum Reaches Market Capitalization of $405.33 Billion (ETH)

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on June 29th. One Ethereum coin can now be purchased for $3,372.53 or 0.05540034 BTC on major exchanges. Ethereum has a total market cap of $405.33 billion and approximately $6.46 billion worth of Ethereum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Ethereum has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000628 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00045425 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00008107 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00014521 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00013001 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0762 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.60 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002197 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Ethereum Profile

Ethereum (ETH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on July 30th, 2015. Ethereum’s total supply is 120,187,021 coins. The official message board for Ethereum is forum.ethereum.org. The official website for Ethereum is www.ethereum.org. The Reddit community for Ethereum is https://reddit.com/r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ethereum’s official Twitter account is @ethereum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ethereum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum is a decentralized platform for building smart contracts and decentralized applications. It has its own cryptocurrency, Ether, and enables users to transact and communicate without the need for a central authority. In contrast to Bitcoin, Ethereum is a general purpose blockchain that can be programmed for a wide range of tasks. It can be used for building apps and organizations, holding assets, and facilitating financial transactions while respecting user privacy and avoiding censorship. ETH, the native cryptocurrency of Ethereum, is used to fuel and secure the network, serve as collateral for the creation of other tokens, and support the Ethereum financial system. It has value as a means of paying transaction fees and as a store of value or tool for decentralized finance. ETH has also gained recognition through initial coin offerings.”

