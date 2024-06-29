Evercore ISI Boosts Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) Price Target to $241.00

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Evercore ISI from $225.00 to $241.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on RGA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $210.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $189.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $212.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $220.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $205.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Reinsurance Group of America has a 52-week low of $135.07 and a 52-week high of $213.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $184.79.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.55 by $1.47. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.54 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $5.16 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America will post 20.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.42%.

In other news, EVP John W. Hayden sold 1,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.85, for a total transaction of $365,503.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,410,956.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 129.9% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Reinsurance Group of America in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Reinsurance Group of America by 116.3% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.11% of the company’s stock.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. The company offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

