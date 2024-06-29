Evercore ISI Lowers Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Price Target to $54.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by Evercore ISI from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an in-line rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Comerica in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Comerica from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.13.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $51.04 on Tuesday. Comerica has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $57.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $6.77 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.98.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.57 million. Comerica had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 16.51%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.46%.

In other news, EVP Cassandra M. Mckinney sold 7,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.59, for a total value of $382,381.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,236 shares in the company, valued at $380,541.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comerica by 50.2% in the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comerica in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

