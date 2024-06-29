Evercore ISI Raises Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Price Target to $260.00

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Evercore ISI from $210.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ALNY has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $161.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $234.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $164.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $247.09.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $243.00 on Tuesday. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $141.98 and a twelve month high of $252.87. The stock has a market cap of $30.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -90.67 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $159.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.73.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $428.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.40) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will post -3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $1,917,447.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 2,103 shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total transaction of $485,771.97. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 15,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,522.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,301 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.99, for a total value of $1,917,447.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,602,548.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 67,357 shares of company stock worth $13,436,711 in the last quarter. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $390,438,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,586,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $686,641,000 after buying an additional 488,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,431,814 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,074,000 after buying an additional 364,021 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,943,895 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,286,181,000 after acquiring an additional 287,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,144,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $470,018,000 after acquiring an additional 214,908 shares during the period. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

