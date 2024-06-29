Evercore ISI Raises Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $260.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an in-line rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $238.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $255.08.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Verisk Analytics stock opened at $269.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $38.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $250.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.15. Verisk Analytics has a 52-week low of $215.32 and a 52-week high of $273.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 268.19%. The firm had revenue of $704.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verisk Analytics will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, June 15th were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.10%.

Insider Transactions at Verisk Analytics

In other news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,715 shares in the company, valued at $11,528,824.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Elizabeth Mann sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.31, for a total transaction of $52,462.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,608 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,444.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 1,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.93, for a total value of $346,433.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 51,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,528,824.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,265 shares of company stock worth $774,953 over the last three months. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Verisk Analytics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Verisk Analytics by 19.0% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,533 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Webster Bank N. A. increased its stake in Verisk Analytics by 28.4% in the first quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Alliance raised its position in Verisk Analytics by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.