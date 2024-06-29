Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Short Interest Update

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a decrease of 37.2% from the May 31st total of 18,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.6 days.

Evertz Technologies Price Performance

Shares of EVTZF stock remained flat at $9.12 during trading hours on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.47. Evertz Technologies has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $11.87.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Evertz Technologies from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 18th.

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Limited engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of video and audio infrastructure solutions for the production, post-production, broadcast, and telecommunications markets in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution and distribution encoder, decoder, receiver, and processing products; and control panels, intelligent operations and controls, big data analytics, and network management systems, as well as orchestration, monitoring, and analytics solutions.

