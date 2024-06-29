Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH) Stake Raised by WoodTrust Financial Corp

WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $1,449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Evolent Health in the fourth quarter worth about $43,759,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Evolent Health by 218.5% in the fourth quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 142,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after acquiring an additional 97,785 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Evolent Health by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,675,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,355,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199,400 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Evolent Health by 1,223.6% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 120,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 111,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Evolent Health in the 4th quarter worth about $1,425,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EVH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Evolent Health in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on Evolent Health from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Evolent Health Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE EVH traded down $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,106,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,472,156. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $35.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $639.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.60 million. Evolent Health had a positive return on equity of 6.90% and a negative net margin of 5.07%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Evolent Health Company Profile

Evolent Health, Inc, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, offers specialty care management services in oncology, cardiology, and musculoskeletal markets in the United States. The company provides platform for health plan administration and value-based business infrastructure. It offers administrative services, such as health plan services, pharmacy benefits management, risk management, analytics and reporting, and leadership and management; and Identifi, a proprietary technology system that aggregates and analyzes data, manages care workflows, and engages patients.

