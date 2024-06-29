Evonik Industries (FRA:EVK) Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (FRA:EVK – Get Free Report) traded down 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as €18.91 ($20.33) and last traded at €18.98 ($20.40). 665,403 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at €19.10 ($20.54).

Evonik Industries Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is €19.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is €18.40.

About Evonik Industries

Evonik Industries AG produces specialty chemicals in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Central and South America, and North America. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides additives for polyurethane; additives, matting agents, fumed silicas, and specialty resins for paints, coatings, and printing inks; isophorone and epoxy curing agents for coatings, adhesives, and composites; and pour-point depressants, and viscosity index improvers for coatings for oil and other lubricants for construction machinery and automotive sector.

