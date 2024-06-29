Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,583 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $1,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXPD. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America lifted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expeditors International of Washington has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.88.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Expeditors International of Washington news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at $6,170,637.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $124.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,096,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,839. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 1 year low of $107.03 and a 1 year high of $131.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $119.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.90. The company has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.45 EPS. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.73 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

