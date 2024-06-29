Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 844,800 shares, a growth of 410.8% from the May 31st total of 165,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fangdd Network Group Stock Up 8.9 %

DUO stock opened at $0.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.59. Fangdd Network Group has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $19.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fangdd Network Group

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Fangdd Network Group stock. Sabby Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fangdd Network Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:DUO – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 621,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,000. Fangdd Network Group accounts for 0.4% of Sabby Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sabby Management LLC owned about 13.52% of Fangdd Network Group at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Fangdd Network Group

Fangdd Network Group Ltd., an investment holding company, provides real estate information services through online platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Property Cloud, a software as a service solution for real estate sellers. The company also operates platforms for real estate agents, including Duoduo Sales, which offers real estate agents with instant access to marketplace functionalities and allows them to conduct transactions on the go; Duoduo Cloud Sales, which connects agents to property database and buyer base, allowing them to source, manage, and complete transactions online; and provides online and offline, and project-specific training and guidance services.

