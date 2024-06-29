Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH) Short Interest Update

Fanhua Inc. (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the May 31st total of 28,500 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 68,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Fanhua Stock Performance

Fanhua stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,736. Fanhua has a 12-month low of $1.94 and a 12-month high of $8.58. The company has a market capitalization of $112.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

About Fanhua

Fanhua Inc, together with its subsidiary, distributes insurance products in China. It operates through two segments, Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting. The Insurance Agency segment provides property and casualty insurance products that primarily include individual accident, travel, homeowner, and indemnity medical insurance products; and life insurance products, such as individual health, individual whole life, individual term life, individual endowment life, and individual annuity, as well as participating insurance products.

