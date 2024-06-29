FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FE Battery Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:FEMFF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the May 31st total of 11,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 81,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

FE Battery Metals Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FEMFF traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,081. FE Battery Metals has a 12 month low of 0.06 and a 12 month high of 0.46. The company has a 50-day moving average of 0.10 and a 200-day moving average of 0.15.

About FE Battery Metals

Featured Stories

FE Battery Metals Corp., a junior resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, gold, cobalt, tungsten, zinc, lithium, and molybdenum deposits. The company's flagship property is the 100% owned Augustus Lithium property consisting of 21 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 900 hectares located in the Abitibi area of Western Quebec.

