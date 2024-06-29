FedEx (NYSE:FDX) Earns Buy Rating from Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus restated their buy rating on shares of FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $327.00 price objective on the shipping service provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $303.00.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of FedEx from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of FedEx from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $296.00 to $359.00 in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on FedEx from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on FedEx from $340.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on FedEx from $316.00 to $333.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $314.00.

FedEx Stock Up 1.5 %

FDX opened at $299.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.16. FedEx has a one year low of $224.69 and a one year high of $302.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $258.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $256.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. FedEx had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that FedEx will post 20.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 21st that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the shipping service provider to repurchase up to 7.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

FedEx Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. This is a positive change from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 2,535 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.72, for a total value of $747,115.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,345,646.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Frederick W. Smith sold 113,400 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.30, for a total value of $31,105,620.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 14,505,844 shares in the company, valued at $3,978,953,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 119,810 shares of company stock valued at $32,924,413. Company insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FedEx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Lazari Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Keynote Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 0.4% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 148,573 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $42,610,000 after purchasing an additional 46,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.47% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

