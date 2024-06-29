Fetch.ai Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $1.49 Billion (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on June 29th. Fetch.ai has a total market capitalization of $1.49 billion and $135.09 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded down 5.7% against the US dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $1.41 or 0.00002312 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00045685 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00008171 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00013105 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00011160 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00005908 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000720 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 2,630,547,141 coins and its circulating supply is 1,054,456,327 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch.ai. The official message board for Fetch.ai is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is a platform that uses Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, to automate decentralized finance for individual users or aggregate data for on-chain oracles. The technology enables the creation of personalized oracles that maintain users’ DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols, increasing the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol based on the Cosmos-SDK, which allows advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on-chain using a high-performance smart contract language called Cosmwasm. It can also function as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and serve as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

