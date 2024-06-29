FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Up 105.8% in June

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,284,100 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the May 31st total of 624,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,841.0 days.

FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance

DBMBF stock remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.

FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile

FIBRA Macquarie México (FIBRA Macquarie) (BMV:FIBRAMQ) is a real estate investment trust (fideicomiso de inversión en bienes raíces), or FIBRA, listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores) targeting industrial, retail and office real estate opportunities in Mexico, with a primary focus on stabilized income-producing properties.

