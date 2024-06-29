FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF) Short Interest Up 105.8% in June

FIBRA Macquarie México (OTCMKTS:DBMBF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,284,100 shares, an increase of 105.8% from the May 31st total of 624,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12,841.0 days.
FIBRA Macquarie México Price Performance
DBMBF stock remained flat at $1.70 during mid-day trading on Friday. FIBRA Macquarie México has a 12 month low of $1.41 and a 12 month high of $2.16. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.89.
FIBRA Macquarie México Company Profile
