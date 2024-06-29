Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Buys 2,000 Shares of FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its position in FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB – Free Report) by 10.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,348 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in FNCB Bancorp were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FNCB. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 219,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 18,353 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Lewis Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in FNCB Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. 13.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FNCB Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FNCB traded up $0.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.75. 82,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,692. FNCB Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.17 and a fifty-two week high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.65 million, a P/E ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

FNCB Bancorp Announces Dividend

FNCB Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNCB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 14.92%. The business had revenue of $14.86 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.33%. FNCB Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.43%.

FNCB Bancorp Company Profile

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as savings account, money market, checking accounts, and certificate of deposit.

