Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,779 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $2,542,988,000. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Comcast by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 107,773,317 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,725,926,000 after purchasing an additional 15,625,543 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 116.8% in the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 5,145,838 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $227,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,772,190 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in Comcast by 215.7% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,622,246 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $158,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at $108,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Performance

Shares of CMCSA traded up $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.16. The stock had a trading volume of 38,288,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,560,456. The company has a market cap of $153.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.36, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.43 and a fifty-two week high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Macquarie decreased their price objective on Comcast from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.