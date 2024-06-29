Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Decreases Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. decreased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,844 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,365 shares during the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $346,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,894,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,368,378,000 after purchasing an additional 416,853 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,133,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,561,340,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625,472 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,815,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,785,000 after acquiring an additional 514,559 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $731,843,000. Finally, GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd increased its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. GUARDCAP ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd now owns 6,709,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,799,000 after acquiring an additional 86,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CL. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $97.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.83.

Insider Transactions at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,328.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 12,226 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.06, for a total value of $1,149,977.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,691.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John W. Kooyman sold 3,497 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.47, for a total transaction of $326,864.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,181 shares in the company, valued at $297,328.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of CL traded down $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $97.04. 11,036,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,769,464. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.21. The stock has a market cap of $79.62 billion, a PE ratio of 30.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.51. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $67.62 and a twelve month high of $99.08.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 485.40%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.29%.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

