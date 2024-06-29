Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 5.6% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $7,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWD. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 5,631.8% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,522 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,966,000 after buying an additional 2,542 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Dixon Fnancial Services Inc. now owns 13,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,150,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWD traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $174.47. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,869,959. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $175.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.27. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $179.56. The stock has a market cap of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

