Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,522 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,679 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOVT. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 43.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 764,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,412,000 after acquiring an additional 233,275 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% during the first quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 101,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,314,000 after acquiring an additional 6,820 shares in the last quarter. Clarity Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 42.3% during the first quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Twele Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% during the first quarter. Twele Capital Management Inc. now owns 57,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 6,816 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

BATS GOVT traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,310,793 shares. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.62.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.0594 dividend. This is an increase from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd.

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

