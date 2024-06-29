Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Lowers Stock Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lowered its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,249 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,253 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornell University bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,560,000 after buying an additional 1,849,118 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $119,012,000. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,006,000 after buying an additional 744,074 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

SHY traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.65. 3,894,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,012,917. The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.40 and its 200 day moving average is $81.63. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.55 and a one year high of $82.39.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2621 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.85%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.