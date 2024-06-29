Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. Sells 2,273 Shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL)

Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc. lessened its position in shares of PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,273 shares during the period. Fidelity D & D Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in PPL were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in PPL in the fourth quarter valued at $570,789,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of PPL by 13,891.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,724,495 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,229,000 after acquiring an additional 11,640,696 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $115,605,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in PPL during the fourth quarter worth about $108,799,000. Finally, Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PPL by 437.5% during the fourth quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,890,402 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980,626 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPL traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,194,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,012,799. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $28.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.30. PPL Co. has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.82.

PPL ( NYSE:PPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. PPL had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that PPL Co. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2575 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

PPL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Argus upgraded shares of PPL from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of PPL from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

