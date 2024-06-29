Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.93. 300,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,091. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.22.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,235,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,590,000 after buying an additional 150,988 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 619,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,185,000 after buying an additional 74,067 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 13.3% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 437,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,165,000 after buying an additional 51,290 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 388,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,039,000 after buying an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. grew its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 2,060.5% in the fourth quarter. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. now owns 354,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,994,000 after buying an additional 337,979 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.