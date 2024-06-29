Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Short Interest Update

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,200 shares, a drop of 24.5% from the May 31st total of 143,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 245,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of NASDAQ ONEQ traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.93. 300,455 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 255,091. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.41 and a fifty-two week high of $71.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.22.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%.
Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.
