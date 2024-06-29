Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITBP – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, an increase of 293.8% from the May 31st total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of FITBP stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $22.91. 196,206 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,632. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day moving average is $24.22. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $21.01 and a fifty-two week high of $25.55.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

