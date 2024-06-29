Financial Comparison: ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC) vs. Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS)

Hillstream BioPharma (NASDAQ:HILS – Get Free Report) and ABVC BioPharma (NASDAQ:ABVC – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Hillstream BioPharma and ABVC BioPharma, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hillstream BioPharma 0 1 0 0 2.00 ABVC BioPharma 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Hillstream BioPharma has a beta of 3.08, meaning that its share price is 208% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ABVC BioPharma has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Hillstream BioPharma and ABVC BioPharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hillstream BioPharma N/A -188.44% -149.61% ABVC BioPharma -50,504.00% -207.72% -92.05%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hillstream BioPharma and ABVC BioPharma’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hillstream BioPharma N/A N/A -$8.47 million ($0.72) -4.49 ABVC BioPharma $150,000.00 55.99 -$10.52 million ($2.25) -0.34

Hillstream BioPharma has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ABVC BioPharma. Hillstream BioPharma is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than ABVC BioPharma, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

13.4% of Hillstream BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.4% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by institutional investors. 30.2% of Hillstream BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 11.9% of ABVC BioPharma shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Hillstream BioPharma beats ABVC BioPharma on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hillstream BioPharma

Hillstream BioPharma, Inc., a pre-clinical biotechnology company, develops novel therapeutic candidates targeting ferroptosis, an anti-cancer mechanism resulting in iron mediated cell death (IMCD) and targeted immuno-oncology novel biologics for the treatment drug resistant cancers. The company's product candidate is HSB-1216, an IMCD inducer targeting solid tumors. It also develops HSB-3215, an anti-HER2 monoclonal antibody candidate; and HSB-1940, a Quatrabody that is a proprietary IO biologic in development targeting PD-1. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Bridgewater, New Jersey.

About ABVC BioPharma

ABVC BioPharma, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs and medical devices to fulfill unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing ABV-1501, which is in Phase II clinical trials a combination therapy for triple negative breast cancer; ABV-1504 has completed Phase II clinical trials for major depressive disorders; ABV-1505, which is in Phase II clinical trials for adult attention deficit hyperactivity disorder; ABV-1703, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic pancreatic cancer; ABV-1702, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat myelodysplastic syndromes; and ABV-1601 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for treating depression in cancer patients. It is also developing ABV-1701 Vitargus that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of retinal detachment or vitreous hemorrhage; and ABV-1519, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. has a co-development agreement with Rgene Corporation; and collaboration agreements with BioHopeKing Corporation and BioFirst Corporation. The company is based in Fremont, California. ABVC BioPharma, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of YuanGene Corporation.

