Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires 395 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its position in Prologis by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 5,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Prologis by 39.4% during the 4th quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 42,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,599,000 after acquiring an additional 11,882 shares during the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC acquired a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $18,551,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in Prologis by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 287,505 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,324,000 after acquiring an additional 42,073 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLD stock opened at $112.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.85, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.83. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.64 and a fifty-two week high of $137.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Prologis’s payout ratio is 112.28%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PLD shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Argus cut their price objective on Prologis from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Prologis from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Prologis from $151.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.76.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

