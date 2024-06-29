Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires New Shares in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,232 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annex Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Sapiens International by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 34,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the first quarter valued at $3,807,000. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 79,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,000 after buying an additional 5,462 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at $421,000. Finally, Torray Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sapiens International by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Torray Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,754 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Sapiens International in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Sapiens International Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $33.93 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a 12 month low of $24.39 and a 12 month high of $35.33. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.62.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.02. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 12.52%. The business had revenue of $134.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

About Sapiens International

(Free Report)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance industry in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company provides various solutions for property and casualty commercial and personal lines, life and pensions, and reinsurance fields.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.