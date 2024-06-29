Financial Management Professionals Inc. Acquires Shares of 512 iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 512 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC now owns 219,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $21,707,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares in the last quarter. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $2,642,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $239,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $91.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $82.42 and a one year high of $103.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.47.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a $0.3083 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $3.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

