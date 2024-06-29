Financial Management Professionals Inc. Grows Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 111.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 383 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 202 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asio Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 100,183 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,713,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 43.0% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the period. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 241.6% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 12,063 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $929,000 after acquiring an additional 8,532 shares during the period. Sendero Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,761,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Uber Technologies Trading Up 3.3 %

Shares of UBER stock opened at $72.64 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.09 and a fifty-two week high of $82.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 117.16, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $10.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.09 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total value of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (down previously from $91.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, May 10th. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.41.

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

