Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $1.74 Million Position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report) by 53.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,269 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,410 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF were worth $1,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOX. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 161,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 53.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC now owns 30,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 16.7% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 181,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after buying an additional 26,037 shares during the period. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc increased its position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stapp Wealth Management Pllc now owns 20,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,154,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $251,000.

Get Vanguard Communication Services ETF alerts:

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VOX opened at $138.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $133.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.92. The company has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $100.32 and a 12 month high of $140.16.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Profile

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Communication Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.