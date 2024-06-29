Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $14.92 Million Position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDHY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 310,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,493 shares during the quarter. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF accounts for about 2.2% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 0.05% of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF worth $14,915,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDHY. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF by 26.4% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 4,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $219,000.

Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF stock opened at $47.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $47.81 and a 200-day moving average of $47.84. Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $44.64 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

The Fidelity High Yield Factor ETF (FDHY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund using a quantitative screen to select high-yield bonds issued by US and foreign corporations. The fund seeks a high level of income, and may also seek capital appreciation.

