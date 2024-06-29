Financial Management Professionals Inc. Has $627,000 Position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $627,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SHV. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 173.7% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SHV opened at $110.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.28. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.85 and a twelve month high of $110.60.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.4723 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $5.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

