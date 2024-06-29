Financial Management Professionals Inc. Invests $56,000 in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,666 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Leo Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,511,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 79.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 33,168 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 14,720 shares in the last quarter. Sollinda Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $173,000. Karpus Management Inc. grew its position in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 3,199,553 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,644,000 after buying an additional 738,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.13% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of VGM stock opened at $10.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.83. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $8.15 and a fifty-two week high of $10.37.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals Increases Dividend

About Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th were issued a $0.0646 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 18th. This is an increase from Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

