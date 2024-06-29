Financial Management Professionals Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITB. Vima LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Get iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of ITB stock opened at $101.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $104.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.41. iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF has a 12-month low of $31.19 and a 12-month high of $46.56.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Home Construction Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Home Construction Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the home construction sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies that are constructors of residential homes, including manufacturers of mobile and prefabricated homes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.