Financial Management Professionals Inc. Purchases 13,620 Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SMLF – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,317 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,620 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF accounts for 4.3% of Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Financial Management Professionals Inc. owned about 2.84% of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF worth $29,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 19,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 66.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after buying an additional 601 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF stock opened at $61.21 on Friday. iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.77 and a one year high of $63.91. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.32.

iShares U.S. Small Cap Equity Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Small-Cap Multifactor ETF (SMLF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX U.S. SmallCap Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of small-cap US equities. Stocks are selected and weighted to increase exposure to four factors (quality, value, momentum, and low volatility).

