Financial Management Professionals Inc. Sells 71 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. lessened its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 80.5% during the 4th quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 157 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $164.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market cap of $226.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.80, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $170.30. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $155.83 and a twelve month high of $192.38.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This is a positive change from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 81.50%.

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.38.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

