Financial Management Professionals Inc. Takes Position in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)

Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 1,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Progyny by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in Progyny by 9.3% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Progyny by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in Progyny during the fourth quarter worth approximately $183,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total value of $144,254.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,142,214.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Progyny news, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.52, for a total transaction of $37,520.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 83,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,137,835.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Michael E. Sturmer sold 4,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $144,254.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 380,038 shares in the company, valued at $12,142,214.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,075 shares of company stock worth $842,254. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Progyny Stock Down 0.0 %

PGNY opened at $28.61 on Friday. Progyny, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.90 and a 52-week high of $44.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.21. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.46.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $278.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.41 million. Progyny had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 11.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PGNY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Progyny from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered shares of Progyny from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $43.11.

Progyny Company Profile

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

Further Reading

