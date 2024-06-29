First Bank & Trust Cuts Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First Bank & Trust lowered its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 8.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,703 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 642 shares during the quarter. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 89,297 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $20,510,000 after purchasing an additional 28,518 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 125,594 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $28,846,000 after buying an additional 28,758 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 330,144 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $75,827,000 after purchasing an additional 3,262 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,788 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 1,019 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 136,364 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $31,320,000 after purchasing an additional 34,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI traded up $4.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $269.09. The company had a trading volume of 2,228,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,311. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $167.21 and a 12 month high of $286.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $264.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NXP Semiconductors Announces Dividend

NXP Semiconductors ( NASDAQ:NXPI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.13 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.24% and a return on equity of 37.65%. Equities research analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total value of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NXPI. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Mizuho upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $267.80.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Featured Stories

