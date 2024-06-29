First Bank & Trust Has $2.58 Million Stock Position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,962 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,582,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 204.0% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,500,000 after buying an additional 13,806 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 506.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $4,253,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,081,000. Finally, Rockline Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,661,000. Institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KMB traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,428,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,077,578. The stock has a market cap of $46.53 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.38. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $142.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $135.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $127.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.71%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,101,891.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total transaction of $1,396,116.26. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Drexler sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.83, for a total transaction of $342,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,101,891.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock worth $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $115.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.64.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

