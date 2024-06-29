First Bank & Trust Has $2.86 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

First Bank & Trust increased its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 4.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 162,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,058 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 2,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE:T traded up $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.11. The company had a trading volume of 52,825,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,874,564. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18. The stock has a market cap of $137.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.60.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.62 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 14.63%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on T shares. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. StockNews.com lowered AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of AT&T from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.71.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

