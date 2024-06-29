First Bank & Trust Has $4.42 Million Stock Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 45,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,186 shares during the period. Duke Energy makes up approximately 0.9% of First Bank & Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $4,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total value of $1,027,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duke Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $100.23. 3,898,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,576,126. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.45. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $83.06 and a 12 month high of $104.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $1.025 per share. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 103.02%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

See Also

