First Bank & Trust Invests $2.12 Million in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth $55,943,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 31.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,722,000 after acquiring an additional 4,118 shares during the period. Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 5,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Super Micro Computer by 482.6% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 33,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,895 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the 4th quarter worth about $739,000. 84.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Super Micro Computer

In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,887 shares in the company, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $802.00, for a total transaction of $240,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,147,374. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tally C. Liu sold 500 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $839.17, for a total value of $419,585.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,339,835.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,116,736 over the last ninety days. 17.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMCI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Super Micro Computer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $530.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on Super Micro Computer from $600.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $954.38.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

Super Micro Computer stock traded down $71.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $819.35. 16,505,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,269,902. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $832.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $742.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.69. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.59 and a 12 month high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $1.14. Super Micro Computer had a return on equity of 34.09% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 21.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

