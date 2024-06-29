First Bank & Trust Sells 1,026 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

First Bank & Trust cut its position in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust’s holdings in IDEX were worth $923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter worth $237,425,000. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt lifted its position in IDEX by 420.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 781,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $169,600,000 after acquiring an additional 631,172 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in IDEX by 4,080.8% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 313,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 306,221 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in IDEX by 316.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 368,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,667,000 after acquiring an additional 280,385 shares during the period. Finally, Maren Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,789,000. 97.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get IDEX alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IEX shares. StockNews.com upgraded IDEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Citigroup increased their price objective on IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $250.71.

IDEX Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IEX traded up $1.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $201.20. 721,160 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 503,890. IDEX Co. has a 1 year low of $183.76 and a 1 year high of $246.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $221.12. The stock has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $801.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $807.52 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that IDEX Co. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 12th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.32%.

About IDEX

(Free Report)

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.