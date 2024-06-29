First Dallas Securities Inc. Grows Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

First Dallas Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 83.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,562 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,151 shares during the period. First Dallas Securities Inc.’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $791,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 10,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Devon Energy by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 197,726 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $9,008,000 after acquiring an additional 55,459 shares during the period. L. Roy Papp & Associates LLP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $702,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on DVN shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.24.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DVN traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.40. The stock had a trading volume of 7,931,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,491,859. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $40.47 and a 52 week high of $55.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 2.08.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. Devon Energy had a net margin of 22.27% and a return on equity of 29.02%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Devon Energy’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Devon Energy news, EVP Tana K. Cashion sold 20,000 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $1,020,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 104,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,449.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Devon Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.